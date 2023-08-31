Construction on a new one-acre “Library Gardens” outdoor area south of the current Moline Public Library on 41st Street could begin as early as spring 2024.

The project – which includes walking paths, landscaping, a small outdoor stage, shaded meeting areas and a 16-panel interactive “story loop” – is estimated to cost around $1.4 million, according to a Thursday city release.

A rendering of new gardens at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St.

It will be funded by a combination of a capital campaign, grants and contributions from local charitable organizations. Library director Bryon Lear said momentum for the project began in late 2021, after the Library Board finally purchased the approximately one-acre parcel that formerly had a single-family home and a few other structures on it, the release said.

When those structures were demolished in 2022, what to do with the now available extra space became part of the Library Board’s strategic planning sessions.

“We held focus groups and a community survey to gather ideas from the public on how they’d like to see us use the space,” Lear said. “The majority said they’d like to see green space and gardens as well as additional programming spaces.”

The library hired local design firm Shive-Hattery to put together a plan. A large courtyard area, anchored by a beautiful magnolia tree that blooms bright pink every spring, is at the center of the design. Surrounding the courtyard are shade structures, an event lawn, the storytelling loop, seating areas and lots of landscaping touches.

An aerial rendering of the new library gardens to be built in spring 2024.

“It will offer spaces to curl up with a book by yourself as well as places to meet with a book club and opportunities for all types of programs,” Lear said. “We really think this is going to be a unique project and something everyone in Moline can be proud of.” The outdoor space will also include a new entrance on the Library’s south side, have WiFi throughout and decorative lighting.

The website for the project says the gardens will accomplish the following goals:

Empower Learning: Learning isn’t confined to four walls. The Moline Library Gardens will serve as an extension of library services, offering a unique setting for programs and hands-on activities that will engage all ages and backgrounds.

Learning isn’t confined to four walls. The Moline Library Gardens will serve as an extension of library services, offering a unique setting for programs and hands-on activities that will engage all ages and backgrounds. Build Community: Outdoor spaces have the power to bring people together. By contributing, you’re helping us create a community hub where individuals can gather, exchange ideas and build lasting connections.

Outdoor spaces have the power to bring people together. By contributing, you’re helping us create a community hub where individuals can gather, exchange ideas and build lasting connections. Encourage Well-Being: Being outdoors can be rejuvenating. The Moline Library Gardens will provide a breath of fresh air and a place to unwind. Your support will promote mental well-being for everyone who visits.

Being outdoors can be rejuvenating. The Moline Library Gardens will provide a breath of fresh air and a place to unwind. Your support will promote mental well-being for everyone who visits. Inspire Curiosity: Just as books captivate minds, the Moline Library Gardens will captivate hearts with places for relaxation and reading, interactive story walks, public art and beautiful landscaping. Your donation will foster a sense of wonder and ignite a thirst for knowledge.

A rendering of new gardens at the Moline Public Library.

“We are very excited about the Moline Library Gardens. We are in the early stages of determining funding for this project and anticipate kicking off a fundraising campaign in early September,” Lear, the library director, said Thursday by e-mail.

“Our fundraising goal is approximately 15% of the total project cost. We are currently investigating fall grant opportunities that align well with the project and will be looking state grant opportunities in 2024,” he said.

Design and engineering work should finish later this year, with construction targeted to start in spring. You can learn more about the project – and how to support it – by visiting the library site HERE.