The Illinois Department of Transportation is working on two $1.5-million projects, to improve U.S. Highway 150 in Coal Valley and the Centennial Bridge in Rock Island.

Weather permitting, construction will begin on U.S. 150 in Coal Valley on Monday, May 1. The work zone is from U.S. 6 to East Third Street. Work will mill, patch and resurface the road. Daytime lane closures will be used to complete the $1.5-million project, which is expected to be finished by mid-July, according to a Wednesday IDOT release.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Construction work on the Centennial Bridge will resume Monday, May 1 (photo: Brian Weckerly).

Work on Centennial Bridge in Rock Island will resume on Monday, May 1. This is the second half of a two-year, $1.5-million project to complete structural repairs and bearing replacements.

Work will start in the southbound lanes with one lane of traffic in each direction being placed in the northbound lanes. Repairs to the southbound lanes will take up to three weeks to complete.

Traffic will then shift to the southbound lanes as work is done in the northbound lanes. Pedestrian traffic across the bridge will not be closed during the repairs, which is expected to be completed by June 5.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation, the state release said.

Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.

