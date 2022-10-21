Illinois Quad Cities electric powered buses will benefit from $1.68 million in new federal funding.

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that he helped secure $8.25 million in federal funding in this year’s Omnibus appropriations bill for electric buses in the state.

The funding, which was earmarked by Durbin for his Statewide Electric Bus and Charging Infrastructure Program, will go toward building up the state’s fleet of electric buses and constructing electric vehicle charging stations throughout Illinois, according to a Friday release from Sen. Durbin.

30 percent of Metro’s QC fleet of buses run on electric-powered batteries.

“If we plan to live and work in a true 21st-century economy, we must make way for electric vehicles in public transportation. Illinois has the workforce, institutions, and leadership to play an important role in the EV revolution,” he said in the release. “This funding will change the way that Illinoisans get around. I’m eager to see the Statewide Electric Bus and Charging Infrastructure Program take off with this substantial investment.”

MetroLINK spokeswoman Jennifer Hirsch said Friday they will use these funds to supplement Illinois capital assistance funding for Metro on-street chargers at downtown passenger terminals, as well as to explore opportunities to implement passenger EV chargers in downtown corridors.

The federal funding was also allocated to Champaign-Urbana ($3.78 million) and Bloomington-Normal ($2.78 million).

This past spring, MetroLINK was awarded Illinois State Capital Assistance to renovate Centre Station in downtown Moline (which will include electrical upgrades) and deploy on-street charging infrastructure at three downtown passenger terminals (East Pointe, Centre Station, and District Station), as well as Metro’s Operations and Maintenance Center.

For more information on Metro’s electric buses, click HERE.