Project NOW, a Community Action Agency serving Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties, will receive over $1.6 million in federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) funding for its Head Start programs.

Project NOW helps low-income families and seniors meet their basic needs and improve their standard of living. They assist by providing services such as employment training and placement, financial management, temporary shelter, and early learning programs for America’s most vulnerable young children, the release said.

“Since 1968, Project NOW has helped improve living standards for low-income families and seniors in our community, and their Head Start program is an essential service for our local children,” U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline) said in a Tuesday release. “I’m thrilled to announce that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded this important organization more than $1.6 million to support their Head Start programs for children in Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties.” Congresswoman Bustos is a member of the powerful House Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees the Department of Health and Human Services, which issued the grant.

For more information on Project NOW, visit its website.