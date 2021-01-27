1 additional COVID-19 death in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19 death of a man in his 70s, bringing the number of deaths from this virus to 292.

“We send our heartfelt sympathies to his loved ones,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The department also reported 51 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 12,087. Currently, 33 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· 4 women in their 70s

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 3 women in their 50s

· 6 women in their 40s

· 1 woman in her 30s

· 5 women in their 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

· 2 girls younger than 13

· 1 man in his 70s

· 2 men in their 60s

· 3 men in their 50s

· 5 men in their 40s

· 3 men in their 30s

· 8 men in their 20s

· 3 men in their teens

· 1 boy in his teens

· 2 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

The Rock Island County Health Department asks that you help stop the spread of COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you