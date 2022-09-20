One adult and three juveniles were arrested and charged with multiple felonies on Monday.

Rock Falls Police were called to meet with a person at 10th Street and 11th Avenue at approximately 6:58 p.m., who reported they had been assaulted and their phone was taken. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim and learned there was a second victim of the same offense. One of the victims was taken to CGH Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries they received as part of the incident.

As a result of the investigation, Rock Falls Police arrested Jesse J. Wilson, age 18, of Sterling and three teen boys — ages 17, 16, and 13 — on charges of robbery (Class 2 felony), aggravated battery (Class 3 felony) and mob action (Class 4 felony).

Wilson was transported to the Whiteside County Jail to await a bond hearing. The 16- and 17-year-old boys were transported to the Mary Davis Detention Center in Galesburg. The 13-year-old boy was released to his parents.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.