1 airlifted with injuries following rollover crash in rural Scott County

An investigation is underway to find more information regarding a single-vehicle rollover crash that happened Saturday afternoon in rural Scott County.

The Scott Emergency Communications Center received an emergency call at approximately 3:16 p.m. for a rollover accident at 26618 Bluff Road, near Princeton.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Bluff Road is a two-lane black top road with small gravel shoulders.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Team was called out, and an on-scene investigation determined the accident involved a 2016 Toyota Camry driven by a 28-year-old male from Davenport.

A news release from the sheriff’s department says the vehicle was traveling west on Bluff Road and, as it came upon a slight curve in the road, the driver failed to navigate the curve and drove straight.

The vehicle went off the road to the north, struck a mail box, fence and a telephone pole.

This caused the vehicle to roll over and land upside down on its top.

The driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, and deputies say alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

MedForce Helicopter Medical Service was called and transported the driver to University Hospitals, Iowa City, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Scott County Sheriff’s Patrol, Scott County Sheriff’s Reserve, Princeton Police, Princeton Fire, and Medic assisted with the incident.