Rock Island Police were called to the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue on Sunday, September 4 at approximately 7:05 p.m. regarding an armed subject. The caller reported that a suspect armed with a handgun was leaving the area in a blue Dodge Durango. Officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it near the Centennial Bridge.

As the suspect vehicle crossed the bridge, officers observed an object believed to be a gun being thrown out of the suspect vehicle’s window and into the Mississippi River. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle to the area of N. Main Street and W. 12th Street in Davenport, where it was abandoned by the occupants, who fled on foot. The suspected driver of the vehicle was apprehended by officers and identified as 24-year-old Deveil Westerfield. The unidentified passenger was able to escape capture. Westerfield was arrested by Davenport Police Department and is being held in the Scott County Jail on traffic charges.

Deveil Westerfield (photo: Rock Island Police Department)

Westerfield is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. The incident is under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677, Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.