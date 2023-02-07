An arrest has been made in a string of burglaries in downtown Moline over the past two months.

The Moline Police Department had been investigating the burglaries over the past two months. The burglaries took place in the downtown area between December 10, 2022 and January 9, 2023. The burglaries occurred in several locations, including:

1200 block of 15th Street,

1300 block of 15th Street,

1300 block of Sixth Avenue,

400 block of 13th Street,

1200 block of Fourth Avenue, and

1500 block of River Drive.

On January 28 at approximately 3:44 a.m., Moline police officers responded to an alarm at a business in the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue. While officers were investigating the incident and reviewing video, another officer saw the suspect in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue. The suspect fled on foot but was apprehended by police.

Tyree D. Harris, age 20 of Moline, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and outstanding warrants. He had an active warrant for burglary and theft in connection with an October burglary in the 1000 block of 41st Street. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $75,000 bond. Harris has been implicated in six additional downtown burglaries and more charges are expected. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (309) 797-0401.