No people were injured but a cat died from injuries received in a fire that Galesburg Fire Investigators are calling intentional.

The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 800 block of N. Cherry Street on Sunday evening at about 11:49 p.m. They responded with all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered heavy fire had engulfed a covered porch and was spreading into the home. The Central Station crew made an initial attack from the exterior before entering the structure with an attack line to extinguish the fire. The four occupants had been awakened by smoke detectors and were able to escape safely before fire personnel arrived. The Fremont Street Station crew searched the home, located the family cats and reunited them with the homeowners. Despite efforts by the Brooks Street Station crew to resuscitate one cat, it died from its injuries. No other injuries were reported.

An emergency callback of off duty fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the city. The exterior of the house, the dining room, and kitchen sustained heavy fire damage and preliminary damage estimates are at $50,000. The interior of the home sustained minor smoke damage. Galesburg Fire Investigators determined the fire to be intentional. The investigation is still ongoing.