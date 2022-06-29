One person has died and another remains in critical condition after an explosion from a bonfire June 18 in rural Lena, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m. June 18, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was notified about an explosion and fire at a residence on East Greenvale Road in rural Lena, Ill., the release says.

Dispatchers were told the explosion was the result of a fuel barrel being placed on a bonfire. Deputies learned that two people – Taylor M. Musser, 28, of Lena, and Brian D. Musser Jr., 41, of Eleroy, Ill. – were severely burned during the explosion, the release says.

They were transported by ambulances to nearby landing zones to be airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics, Madison, the release says.

On June 24, Taylor Musser succumbed to her injuries and died at the hospital, where Brian Musser remains in critical condition, the release says.

The incident remains under investigation, the release says.