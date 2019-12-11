1 dead, 1 seriously injured in I-280 crash

Emergency crews respond to I-280 near Locust Street on December 11, 2019. (Zachary Winiecki, OurQuad Cities.com)

One person is dead and another was flown to Iowa City with serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 280 in Davenport on Wednesday morning.

Davenport Police, Davenport Fire and Medic EMS responded around 8:30 a.m. to Interstate 280 at mile marker 4 north of the Locust Street after a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The crash involved a westbound semi tractor trailer and an eastbound Dodge truck.

Preliminary information from the investigation determined that the Dodge truck lost control and crossed the median into the path of the semi and was struck on the right side.

Two occupants were in the Dodge truck. A woman was pronounced dead on scene. The driver was taken by MEDIC EMS Ambulance to Genesis East Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries and was later flown by air ambulance to University Hospitals, Iowa City.

The driver of the semi reported no injuries.

No names are being released at this time.

The westbound lanes of I-280 were closed for a short time for the investigation and were reopened around Noon.

The Davenport Police Traffic Safety Bureau is investigating the crash.