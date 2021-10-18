1 dead, 1 transported with injuries following head-on collision

One man is now dead and another man is injured following a two-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning in Knox County.

Preliminary investigative details indicate the driver of a white 2011 Cadillac CTS was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 74, near milepost 52, around 4:24 a.m.

Meanwhile, the driver of a silver 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 74, in the same area, when the Cadillac CTS struck the silver Toyota Corolla head-on.

Police identified the driver of the Cadillac CTS as Travis T. Williams, 41, of Peoria.

Williams was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla was identified as a 35-year-old from Mackinaw, Ill., who was pronounced dead on the scene.

His identity is not yet being released, as it is currently pending next of kin notification.

Police say Interstate 74 eastbound lanes were closed for the traffic crash investigation and scene cleanup until 9 a.m., when lanes were reopened.

The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

No further information is available at this time.