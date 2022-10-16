One man is dead and two others are injured after a head on collision on the Sabula (IL) Causeway Saturday night. One of those injured is in Iowa City.

On October 15 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Sabula police officers were dispatched to an accident involving two vehicles on the Sabula Causeway near the Sabula/Savanna Bridge.

Officers arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on collision. One male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken by ambulance to Mercy North Hospital in Clinton. The second male driver was taken to Mercy North, then flown to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

The road was cleared and reopened at 12:30 a.m. The names of the persons involved have not been released, pending notification of family. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.