1 dead, 2 injured in Galesburg shooting

One person is now dead and two others are injured following a shooting incident that happened early Saturday morning in Galesburg.

At approximately 4:20 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of McKnight Street after a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located one male who was deceased from “an apparent gunshot wound,” a news release says.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police say a second male subject was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

This individual was transported to OSF St. Mary’s Hospital by Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service.

The third shooting victim, a female, was taken to OSF St. Mary’s Hospital by private vehicle.

Both the male and female victims were later transported to OSF St. Francis, Peoria, for further treatment.

According to police, all shooting suspects are currently in custody.

An investigation is underway by the Galesburg Police Department and Illinois State Police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151, submit a tip via the Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers website or contact the organization at 309-344-0044.