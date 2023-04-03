A Kewanee man is dead and four people have been arrested, including two juveniles, in connection with the incident.

On April 1st at approximately 9:24 p.m., Kewanee police were called to the area of North Lakeview Avenue and Hope Way for a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man on the ground with multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen. An officer immediately began performing CPR and called for paramedics. Paramedics from the Kewanee Fire Department arrived and began emergency medical care. The victim was transported to OSF Saint Luke’s Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The man was identified as Clifton Parks, age 38 of Kewanee.

Officers began searching the area for the suspects, as well as gathering statements from witnesses and potential suspects were identified. Detectives from the Kewanee Police Department initiated a homicide investigation and additional detectives from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police were called in to assist. Officers eventually located and arrested four people connected to the incident. A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Kewanee, were arrested for their actions in the disturbance. The 14-year-old was arrested for the preliminary charges of mob action and aggravated battery. The 16-year-old was arrested for the preliminary charges of second-degree murder and mob action. Both were transferred to the custody of the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg.

Justin Kentner, age 34 of Kewanee, was also arrested in connection with the incident, on the preliminary charges of aggravated battery and obstructing justice and was taken to the Henry County Jail. Andrea Peach, age 35 of Kewanee, was arrested for obstructing justice.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Anyone with any additional information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911.