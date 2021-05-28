1 dead after gunfire Friday evening

One person is dead after a report of gunfire about 4:45 p.m. Friday in the area of the 1400 block of 11th Street in Silvis.

When officers responded, they saw a victim with a suspected gunshot wound, Silvis Police said in a news release.

Officers assisted the victim, who was transported to Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus, and later died, the release says.

Officers have one person in custody in the ongoing case. Names will not be released until the family of the deceased has been notified, the release said.

“There are no threats to public safety or this time,” the release says.