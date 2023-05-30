One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Clinton County yesterday.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 2600 Block of 225′” Street yesterday at about 2 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle accident. When they arrived, deputies found the motorcycle and driver in the ditch, next to 225′” Street. The driver was taken to Genesis Hospital and later pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in the crash. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time, pending notification of family.

The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the DeWitt Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance Service and the Iowa State Patrol.