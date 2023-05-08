One person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle yesterday on Knoxville Road in Rock Island County.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 8800 block of Knoxville Road last night at about 6:15 p.m. for a report of a crash. When they arrived, they discovered that the driver of the motorcycle was dead. The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit was alerted and is investigating the incident.

The names of the individuals involved are not being released at this time. The investigation is currently ongoing.