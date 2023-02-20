One man is dead after a shooting at a residence in Sterling last night.

The Sterling Police Department was notified of a shooting that happened at a private residence in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue in Sterling at about 11:32 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. Attempts to provide aid were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification of family.

Sterling Police located four subjects who were with the victim at the time of the shooting, and they are currently being questioned. The weapon used was recovered at the scene. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no perceived threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time.

Sterling Police were assisted at the scene by Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, Sterling Fire Department, CGH EMS, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.