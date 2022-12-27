A Burlington man is dead after a single vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 34 this morning.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to the east bound lanes of U.S. Highway 34, west of Danville Road near mile marker 253 regarding a single motor vehicle fatality accident on Tuesday, December 27 at about 9:40 a.m. An investigation at the scene determined the vehicle had been driven off the roadway, struck two culverts and came to rest in the south ditch of U.S. Highway 34. The driver of the vehicle, Stephen Dockendorff, age 42 of Burlington, was found in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office. They were assisted by West Burlington Police, Danville Fire and Rescue and the Burlington Fire Department.