One man is dead following a single vehicle accident in rural East Dubuque early this morning.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Highway 20 westbound, just east of N. Imbus Lane at about 3:45 a.m. today for a report of a vehicle accident with injuries. When they arrived, they found a man ejected from and located near the vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jo Daviess County Coroner.

After an investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was travelling westbound on Highway 20 when the driver lost control, left the highway, hit a tree and came to rest in the ditch. The driver’s name has not been released, pending notification of family. The incident remains under investigation.