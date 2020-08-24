1 dead from COVID-19 in Rock Island County, bringing total to 53

A woman in her 60s died from COVID-19, the Rock Island County Health Department announced Monday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county from the virus to 53.

“We are saddened to report another death today,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “The average age of cases today is 43. Younger people might be able to fight off this virus, but they can spread it to people who might not be as strong. Please help the most vulnerable in our community by wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between you and others, and washing your hands.”

In addition, the health department reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,061. Sixteen patients currently are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 2 women in their 60s

· 1 woman in her 50s

· 2 women in their 40s

· 2 women in their 30s

· 5 women in their 20s

· 2 girls in their teens

· 1 man in his 80s

· 3 men in their 60s

· 2 men in their 50s

· 6 men in their 40s

· 2 men in their 30s

· 3 men in their 20s

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

The Rock Island County Health Department encourages residents to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Washing your hands frequently

· Watching your distance Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out