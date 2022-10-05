A Davenport woman is dead after a single car accident near Walcott early this morning.

On Wednesday, October 5th at approximately 5:07 a.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott. This roadway is a paved two-lane highway located south of Maysville. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded, and an initial investigation found that a maroon 2005 Buick Rendezvous was traveling northbound on Maysville Road, lost control, and veered into the east ditch. The vehicle hit an embankment, which caused it to roll. The Buick was driven by a 38-year-old woman from Davenport. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was the only occupant in the vehicle. First responders arrived on scene, and the woman was pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Emergency Communication Center, Medic EMS and Maysville Fire Department assisted with the accident.