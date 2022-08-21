One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 280.

Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS were called to Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5 on Sunday, August 21 around 1:18 a.m. where they found a single vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire.

A preliminary investigation indicates a Saturn Vue was traveling the wrong direction, Illinois bound, in the Iowa bound lanes when it struck a barrier in the construction zone. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.