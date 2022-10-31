A man from Aurora, IL is dead after a fall while hunting in Jo Daviess County.

On October 30 at about 7:16 p.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a missing hunter on property in the area of the 8000 block of S. Massbach Road in rural Elizabeth. When deputies arrived, they learned that Russell P. Ory, age 66 of Aurora, had not been heard from since about 4:00 p.m.

A Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit arrived on scene and successfully tracked to Ory’s location in the woods on the property. Ory was discovered below his tree stand from an apparent fall and a short time later became unresponsive. Deputies immediately provided medical care for Ory until Elizabeth EMS and Elizabeth Fire arrived on scene. Ory was eventually pronounced dead from his injuries. This incident remains under investigation.