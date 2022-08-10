One person is dead after a single vehicle accident in Lee County, Illinois yesterday.

According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, a White 2017 Nissan Frontier was traveling on Interstate 88 westbound near milepost 63.25 at approximately 4:09 a.m. on August 9. The truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and drove through the left center median wires. It came to rest on the left shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-88.

Two individuals, identified as Corey O. Head, age 27 from Denver, CO and Patrick J. Derham, age 27 of Denver, CO, were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The press release did not indicate which individual was the driver. The front passenger of the truck, identified as Gareth J. Foster, age 41 of Denver, CO, was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information is available at this time.