A Bellevue, IA man is dead following a single car accident Saturday night. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of 308th Street and 395th Avenue north of Bellevue at approximately 9:48 p.m. on July 16. Witnesses at the scene said that the vehicle, a white 2012 GMC Sierra pickup truck, was driving eastbound on 308th Street and failed to stop at the intersection of 395th Avenue. The truck travelled eastbound down a steep embankment where it struck a tree and stopped.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Todd Koppes, age 63 of Bellevue, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue Fire and Rescue and the Bellevue Ambulance Service.