Police in Sterling are investigating a man’s death, but they say there are no threats to the community.

The Sterling Police Department responded to a medical call in the 200 block of 17th Avenue in Sterling yesterday. When they arrived, they found a man who was dead. The man has been identified as Daniel Deger, age 28 of Sterling.

Police say there are no threats to the community at this time and the death is considered not suspicious. The Whiteside County Sherriff’s Office, Whiteside County Coroner’s Office and CGH Medical Center EMS assisted in the investigation.