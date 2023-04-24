One person is dead after a traffic accident in Bettendorf this morning.

The Bettendorf Police Department was called to the intersection of the Interstate 74 westbound off-ramp and Grant Street for a report of a three-vehicle traffic accident Monday morning at about 5:52 a.m. After a preliminary investigation, it was alleged that a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was exiting I-74 West and driving through the Grant Street intersection when it was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram driving eastbound. A third vehicle that was stationary at the intersection was also hit. The driver of the Silverado was pronounced dead on the scene. The other two drivers were not injured.

More information will be released at a later time, pending notification of the deceased driver’s family. Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked contact Sgt. Patrick Mesick at (563) 344-4047. The investigation is ongoing and will continue, pending an autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s Office.