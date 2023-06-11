A Sterling resident is dead after a crash in Whiteside County early this morning.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department was called to U.S. Route 30 near Hillside Road at about 2:37 a.m. today for a report of a single vehicle crash, according to a press release. The initial investigation showed that a U-Haul truck was driving westbound on U.S. Route 30, left the roadway, entered the south ditch and hit a tree. The only occupant of the vehicle has been identified as Dandre James, 44 of Sterling, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Morrison Police Department, Fulton Police Department, Morrison Fire Department, Morrison Community Hospital EMS, Whiteside County Coroner and Tegler’s Towing.