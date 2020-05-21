1 death in Rock Island County, 87 in Illinois due to COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Thursday that another patient has lost the fight against COVID-19. The woman in her 80s became the 25th death in the county.

Illinois reported 87 additional deaths. That number did not include the most recent death reported in Rock Island County, but did include the one reported on Wednesday. Illinois now has 4,607 total deaths due to the coronavirus.

The number of positive cases in Illinois grew to 102,686 after 2,268 new cases were reported on Thursday. There were 29,307 tests conducted, the most in a 24 hour period, for a total of 672,020 so far in Illinois.

The positivity rate for the day is 7.3% and the statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate (May 12 – 18) is 14%.

Rock Island County also reported four new cases for a total of 652. There are currently 20 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

Scott County reported 10 new cases, giving the county 322 in total. There have also been 279 individuals reported recovered from the virus. There were no details released about the new cases.

Whiteside County now has 133 positive cases after reporting two new ones on Thursday.

The new cases are:

1 individual under 10

1 individual in their 70s

The county also reported 9 more recoveries, giving the county 55 in all.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois and Iowa, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website or the COVID-19 in Iowa website.