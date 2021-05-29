1 deceased after police respond to report of gunshot victim Saturday

A person was found deceased Saturday afternoon after Rock Island Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim.

The incident happened shortly after 12:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of 7th Street. Officers found a victim who was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health, where he died from his injuries, police say in a news release.

The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident as a homicide. The victim’s identity was not released Saturday night.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.