1 dies in apartment fire Friday night

One person died in an apartment fire shortly after 9:45 p.m. Friday in Rock Falls.

Rock Falls Police responded to a report of a fire at Civic Plaza I, 1101 5th Ave., a nine-story apartment building occupied by more than 100 residents, a news release says.

Officers assisted in evacuating residents from the building and securing the scene. Fire crews who entered the building found a female resident who was deceased.

Her name will be released by the Whiteside County Coroner’s office, the release says.

An investigation in to the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Illinois Fire Marshal’s office with the assistance of Rock Falls Police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

Rock Falls Police were assisted by officers from the Sterling Police Department, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and Prophetstown Police Department.

Evacuated residents were taken to the Rock Falls Community Building until other temporary housing arrangements could be made.

The Salvation Army, Red Cross, First Student, Winning Wheels, Super 8, Days Inn, Country Inn and Suites, Holiday Inn Express and the Whiteside County Housing Authority assisted.