1 dies in early-Sunday house fire

One person, whose identity was not being released Sunday, has died after a structure fire early Sunday in Galesburg.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a report of a house fully engulfed by flames at 1:45 a.m. at 261 Pine St., a news release says. Battalion Chief David Farrell immediately requested extra crews.

One death was confirmed in the fire. One occupant escaped, and was life-flighted from OSF Hospital, the release says.

Fires during sub-zero temperatures present especially dangerous and challenging problems, the release says. Firefighters experience higher levels of fatigue battling the temperatures, freezing water and trying to maneuver in snow and ice.

Six firefighters were called back to help rotate crews at the scene and provide emergency coverage for the city. The Galesburg Street Department was called in for equipment and additional salt on Pine Street.

The house had been placarded as unfit for habitation by the City of Galesburg.

The fire is under investigation by Galesburg Fire Investigators, Galesburg Police Detectives and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.