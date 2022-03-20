One dog is dead and two people were injured following early-morning gunfire that rang out Saturday at a shared residence near Burlington.

At approximately 4:02 a.m., the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of North Street, Mediapolis, in reference to a subject that had been shot.

Upon arrival, deputies located two adult males who had suffered gunshot wounds.

Both individuals were transported to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for treatment.

All parties involved were identified and, as of Saturday, there is no longer an ongoing threat to the community resulting from this incident.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Larry Beeding around 2:22 p.m. Sunday at the same address for reckless use of a firearm, causing serious injury, as well as animal abuse.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Aren Shafer.

An investigation indicates a single round fired from a handgun by Beeding killed a family dog, struck Beeding in his own hand and then struck Shafer in the upper body.

Beeding and Shafer were both eventually transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City, where Shafer remains in serious but stable condition, a news release says.

The incident remains under investigation, and Beeding is currently in custody at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on bond.