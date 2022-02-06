A man was airlifted with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Warren County.

It happened around 1:06 a.m. on U.S. 34, 1/4 mile east of 100th Street.

According to a preliminary investigation conducted by Illinois State Police, the driver of a green 2008 Nissan truck was traveling east on the highway when his vehicle ran off the road to the right.

The vehicle then struck the south ditch embankment and overturned, ejecting the driver.

Police identified the man and only occupant of the vehicle as Ryan Byrd, 43, of Galesburg.

Byrd was flown to an area hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police cited Byrd for aggravated driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving too fast for conditions and failure to wear a seatbelt.

An investigation is underway, and no further information is available at this time.