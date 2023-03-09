One person was taken to a local hospital after a fire in East Moline yesterday.

The East Moline Fire Department was called to the Colona House apartment building, located at 54 41st Avenue in East Moline, for a report of a structure fire at about 7:07 p.m. on Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a fire with heavy black smoke in the living room of an apartment on the 10th floor. Crews brought the fire under control within 20 minutes and spent several hours clearing the smoke from other floors of the building while checking on the residents of each apartment. There were no direct fire-related injuries, but one resident developed a medical emergency after the fire was controlled. The resident was evaluated by firefighter-paramedics on scene and transported to a local hospital by Genesis Ambulance for further evaluation and treatment.

The East Moline Fire Department was assisted by the East Moline Police Department and the Moline, Silvis and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Departments. The American Red Cross responded with four trained disaster assistance team volunteers who provided aid and comfort to the residents. Fire investigators determined this to be an accidental fire originating in the living room of a single apartment on the 10th floor. Fire damage was contained to this apartment. The 10th floor did fill with heavy smoke, along with lighter smoke spreading to the eighth and ninth floors.