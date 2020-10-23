1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Knox County crash

A Wataga, Ill., man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash early Friday in Knox Coumty.

Kyle J. Woodside, 23, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash shortly before 1 a.m. on Blaze Road westbound, just east of County Road 9, a news release says.

Woodside was driving a silver 2002 Chevrolet west on Blaze Road, just east of County Road 9, a preliminary investigation shows.

For unknown reasons, Woodside veered off the roadway to the right, over-corrected, and the vehicle overturned an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its passenger side in a driveway on the south side of the road.

Woodside was thrown from the vehicle.

His passengers Noah T. Hillier, 22, of Knoxville, Ill., and Kayla A. Butler, 23, of Galesburg, Ill., were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

The crash remains under investigation.

