One person was injured after an early morning shooting in Rock Island and the police are asking for the public’s help to find out more information.

The Rock Island Police Department was called to the 1400 block of Eighth Street on July 24 at about 1:24 a.m. in reference to a report of shots fired. UnityPoint Trinity Hospital later reported that a 21-year-old male with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds was dropped off by private vehicle. No other injuries or property damage was reported.

The incident is being investigated by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or by using the P3 Tips app.