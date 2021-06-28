1 in custody after crash damages at least six vehicles Monday evening

One person was in custody after a crash damaged at least six vehicles – including the suspect car – shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday on the 1200 block of Farnam Street, Davenport.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw several people examine various cars parked on the street for damage. Meanwhile, a woman who ran from officers was taken into custody then placed in an ambulance and transported from the scene.

A victim who was driving a BMW said the suspect car came up behind him at a high rate of speed, struck his car, then ricocheted into several parked cars. The driver said he saw two other men run from the suspect vehicle after they tried to push the car from the street.

We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone was ticketed. Police stayed at the scene to talk to victims and owners of the damaged vehicles.

