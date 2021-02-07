1 in custody after gunfire at apartment building Sunday morning

Police arrested one person after gunfire at a Davenport apartment building early Sunday.

Roylee Richardson Jr., 30, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, as well as misdemeanor charges of assault with injury and possession of a controlled substance. He was being held on $17,000 bond in Scott County Jail on Sunday.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw several squad cars and officers in the area of the 2800-3000 blocks of Heatherton Drive about 11:30 a.m. after a report of a domestic disturbance.

The incident began shortly after 11 a.m. when police responded to the 3300 block of Heatherton Drive after a report of gunfire, a news release says. Officers canvassed the area and found a fired casing “and other evidence to indicate a shots-fired incident had occurred.”

In an apartment, officers found Richardson, who tried to run away but was caught a short distance from the scene.

No one was injured.

Officers continued to investigate – one investigator took photos – after the gunfire and arrest.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “p3Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip online at http://www.qccrimestoppers.com/.

Davenport Police are on the scene of a gunfire incident in the area of 2800 Heatherton Drive. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, has learned one person is in custody. pic.twitter.com/bP6YiHWy5m — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) February 7, 2021