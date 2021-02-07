1 in custody after gunfire at apartment building Sunday morning

Police arrested one person after gunfire at a Davenport apartment building early Sunday.
Roylee Richardson Jr., 30, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, as well as misdemeanor charges of assault with injury and possession of a controlled substance. He was being held on $17,000 bond in Scott County Jail on Sunday.
Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw several squad cars and officers in the area of the 2800-3000 blocks of Heatherton Drive about 11:30 a.m. after a report of a domestic disturbance.
The incident began shortly after 11 a.m. when police responded to the 3300 block of Heatherton Drive after a report of gunfire, a news release says. Officers canvassed the area and found a fired casing “and other evidence to indicate a shots-fired incident had occurred.”
In an apartment, officers found Richardson, who tried to run away but was caught a short distance from the scene.
No one was injured.
Officers continued to investigate – one investigator took photos – after the gunfire and arrest.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “p3Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip online at http://www.qccrimestoppers.com/.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.