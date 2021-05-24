1 in custody after report of robbery Monday afternoon

A suspect was in custody Monday evening after police responded to a report of an armed robbery shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of West 3rd and Waverly streets, Davenport.

Officers investigated an incident in which a suspect showed a handgun in the north alley of 2300 W. 3rd St., and took Shallum Davenport Jr. into custody as a suspect, a news release says. He faces a felony charge of first-degree robbery.

Local 4 News, first on the scene, saw officers, at least one armed with a rifle, establish a perimeter around a house. They spoke with a man inside.

Eventually, a man who came out of the house was taken into custody.by three officers. Police also spoke with neighbors in the area.

Three people taken into custody before that were released and returned to the area.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “p3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

