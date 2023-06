One person was in custody about 11 a.m. Thursday in downtown Davenport after apparently scaling two fences to reach the apartment building that partially collapsed Sunday.

Police quickly apprehended and handcuffed the man in the back parking lot of The Davenport. We do not know whether anyone has been charged. Local 4 News will stay in contact with police to provide more details when they become available.

The incident happened after a news conference at Davenport Police Department.