1 in custody, art museum damaged, after shots ring out in downtown early Sunday

UPDATE: About 10 windows on the Figge Art Museum and three windows on the Skybridge were damaged early Sunday after multiple reports of gunfire in downtown Davenport.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the area of the Redstone Parking Ramp at 129 N. Main St. after multiple reports of gunfire, a news release says.

Officers found a large group gathered on the top of the Redstone Parking Ramp, where several dozen shots were fired.

No injuries were reported. Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip on line at qccrimestoppers.com.

EARLIER: Police took one man into custody early Sunday in downtown Davenport after a report of gunfire shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of the Redstone parking ramp at 3rd and Brady streets.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw officers place a man in a squad car in the area of 2nd and Main streets. Several other squad cars were in the area.

A witness told Local 4 News she heard multiple shots ring out from the parking ramp.

BREAKING NEWS: Gunfire erupts in downtown Davenport. Police have found numerous shell casings. 1 person has been taken into custody. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/40M2kqACsY — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) June 6, 2021

Police have a man in custody in downtown Davenport after a report of shots fired from the sky bridge area. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees several officers in the area. pic.twitter.com/gxXvj8b1yS — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) June 6, 2021