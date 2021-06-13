1 in custody, others flee after police find stolen car

One person was in custody shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday after Davenport Police stopped a suspicious vehicle in the area of Scott and Locust streets, Davenport.

Officers told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, the driver stayed with the Hyundai while several other people ran from the vehicle. There were no injuries, police said.

Although police did not say where the Hyundai had been stolen, Bettendorf Police arrived on the scene, where the Hyundai sat with its doors open, a few minutes later.

Officers are on the scene and 1 is in custody after police find a stolen car in the area of Scott and Locust streets, Davenport. pic.twitter.com/ERmfHfmmJR — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) June 13, 2021

Officers are on the scene and 1 is in custody after police find a stolen car in the area of Scott and Locust streets, Davenport. Bettendorf police have arrived too. pic.twitter.com/5yPBgMsllU — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) June 13, 2021