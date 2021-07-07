1 in handcuffs placed in ambulance after Gaines Street chase Wednesday

One person in handcuffs was placed in an ambulance after a chase ended on Gaines Street in Davenport about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday,

A heavy law-enforcement presence was at Gaines and 8th streets after the chase came to an end.

This was the second chase that happened within 35 minutes in Davenport. The first ended shorty before 8 p.m. with the apprehension of a suspect near Garfield Park on East 33rd Street.

Local 4 News, first on the scene, saw Davenport Police and Chief Paul Sikorski, Iowa State Patrol, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies, fire crews and an ambulance at the Gaines Street incident. A car and a pickup truck, along with a Davenport squad car, have been damaged.

Gaines Street was blocked between Fifth and Ninth streets about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday after the chase.

