One person received minor burns after a natural gas leak resulted in an explosion and fire in Clinton.

(cityofclintoniowa.us)

The Clinton Fire Department was called to the 300 block of Thorwaldsen Place for a structure fire on December 21st. Upon arrival, they found a resident outside with minor burns, who was treated by paramedics and transported to Mercy One Emergency Department. The fire was located in the kitchen and extinguished by fire crews. The cause of the fire was a natural gas leak in the basement of the house, resulting in an explosion.

The Clinton Fire Department responded with two ladders trucks, one engine, two ambulances and eleven firefighters. Four additional off-duty firefighters were called back and automatic mutual aid was provided by the Camanche Fire Department. The Clinton Fire Department was also assisted by the Clinton Police Department, the Clinton Street Department, Iowa American Water, Red Cross, 1-800-Board-up and Alliant Energy. No further information or damage estimates are available at this time.