A man is in a Rockford hospital with significant injuries after a crash between a pickup truck and a semi truck this afternoon near Rock Falls.

Rock Falls Police were called to the intersection of East Rock Falls Road (Route 30) and Industrial Park Road this afternoon at about 1:07 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation revealed that a commercial semi-tractor with a trailer was stopped on eastbound Route 30, waiting to turn left onto Industrial Park Road when a Ford Ranger driving eastbound failed to stop and hit the rear of the trailer. The Ranger’s driver sustained significant injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle by Rock Falls and Sterling Fire Department members. He was taken to CGH Medical Center and then transferred by helicopter to OSF St. Anthony in Rockford.

The investigation of the crash required Route 30 between Route 40 and McNeil Road to be closed for several hours. The names of the drivers will be released at a later time. The Rock Falls Police were assisted by the Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Transportation, Rock Falls Fire Department, Sterling Fire Department and CGH Ambulance.