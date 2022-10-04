A man is recovering today from a shots fired incident at Jim’s Domino Lounge in East Moline.

On October 2 at approximately 3:07 a.m., East Moline Police Officers responded to a call of shots fired at Jim’s Domino Lounge, located at 1314 13th Street in East Moline. Officers arrived and located a single witness who advised they heard several gunshots and that everyone involved left the area. Officers searched the area and located several shell casings in the middle of the roadway near the parking lot of the Lounge. Officers were later informed that a man was found in Rock Island with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was interviewed by investigators, and it was determined the victim’s injuries occurred as a result of the earlier shots fired incident at Jim’s Domino Lounge. The victim was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg at a local hospital. No suspects have been identified at this time. Additional witnesses will be interviewed and video surveillance will be reviewed as the investigation into this incident continues.

The East Moline Police were assisted in this incident by the Silvis Police, Hampton Police and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at (309) 752-1547, CrimeStoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the CrimeStoppers P3 app.